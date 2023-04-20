Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings%2C+Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) today announced that it is participating and exhibiting at the 22nd Annual Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU) Conference, a premier event for the life insurance underwriting industry. The conference will take place from April 16-19, 2023, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Cardio Diagnostics will be exhibiting at Booth 108.

This year’s AHOU conference, themed “Waves of Change: Navigating the Underwriting Evolution Together,” will bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in life insurance underwriting, including ways to address the impact of heart disease - the most common cause of deaths resulting in life insurance payouts

Cardio Diagnostics is at the forefront of precision cardiovascular medicine, combining epigenetics and artificial intelligence to revolutionize the early detection, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. The Company has already introduced two solutions, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, focused on assessing the risk for and detecting coronary heart disease (CHD), the most common type of cardiovascular disease and the primary cause of heart attacks.

In addition, Cardio Diagnostics will showcase its Actionable Clinical Intelligence™ platform, which provides critical insights by connecting the biomarkers measured by the tests to CHD.

“We’re thrilled to be attending the AHOU’s annual conference,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO of the Company. “In the dynamic and evolving landscape of the life insurance industry, forward-thinking insurers are increasingly recognizing the strategic value of integrating advanced technology into their underwriting processes and health management initiatives. At the forefront of this transformation is the deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions that offer unparalleled capabilities in detecting and assessing the risk of heart disease—an ailment that has long been identified as the primary driver of life insurance claim payouts.”

Cardio Diagnostics’ suite of innovative molecular heart disease solutions is designed to address this challenge head-on by facilitating early diagnosis of heart disease, thereby unlocking significant value for insurers and their policyholders at the post-issue or pre-issue stages of the life insurance value chain. By proactively identifying and addressing this leading health risk, insurers can reap the benefits of healthier policyholders.

By participating in the AHOU conference, Cardio Diagnostics aims to build valuable connections with life insurance leaders and showcase how their innovative cardiovascular solutions can contribute to the industry's ongoing evolution. The Company looks forward to demonstrating the potential of its cutting-edge technology in reducing the financial impact of heart disease-related claims.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s products and services, potential regulatory approvals, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company’s products and services. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and are not intended to serve as, and they must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ tests are accepted and adopted by patients, healthcare professionals and participants in other key channels; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to execute our growth strategy and ability to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

