Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s third of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Shanghai, China. The Shanghai CIC recently celebrated its opening, welcoming partners who experienced in-person demonstrations of the center’s validated use cases and solutions for key markets leveraging products and technologies from both the company’s industrial automation and enterprise businesses. Additional customers from across the Asia-Pacific region joined the opening ceremony virtually, via a live-stream event.

“The CIC in Shanghai represents Belden’s commitment to invest in expanding our solutions delivery capabilities. Here, we are addressing the unique needs of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region where greater capacity for energy, mass transit, water and wastewater management, data centers, healthcare and other core functions are much needed due to rising populations and economic growth,” said Vinod Rana, Vice President, Global Products and Solutions. “All of our businesses and partners collaborate with customers in the CIC to create solutions for their network and data challenges, test and validate those solutions in our labs, and ultimately drive better business outcomes.”

The opening of the Shanghai CIC represents the next step in Belden’s journey to create a global network of interconnected solutions architecture centers and engineering labs to support customers’ efficiency, safety, quality and innovation initiatives in today’s data-driven world. Each CIC is similar in design and capabilities, but tailored to address regional needs while drawing from the expertise and resources of all centers. Validated use cases specific to each geographic and vertical market demonstrate detailed solutions along with the business case for execution. Use cases encompass the entire scope of Belden’s capabilities, from industrial networking, access control and automation solutions to smart buildings technology and broadband connectivity.

“Belden is building the foundation for a digital world, and the Customer Innovation Centers serve as the hub for this work,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “Our customers’ data and connectivity needs are becoming more complex as the volume of data continues to grow. We are simplifying this process for them, creating the backbone they need to access their data, make it usable and build connectivity from the source to the edge, and to the cloud. The solutions that have been developed across the CICs are already producing positive business results for our customers. We’ll continue to expand upon those capabilities as we open the two remaining CICs later this year, in Chicago, Illinois and Bangalore, India.”

For more information about Belden’s Customer Innovation Centers, please visit: Customer+Innovation+Center+%28belden.com%29.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005136/en/