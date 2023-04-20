Belden's Third Customer Innovation Center Opens in Shanghai, China

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s third of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Shanghai, China. The Shanghai CIC recently celebrated its opening, welcoming partners who experienced in-person demonstrations of the center’s validated use cases and solutions for key markets leveraging products and technologies from both the company’s industrial automation and enterprise businesses. Additional customers from across the Asia-Pacific region joined the opening ceremony virtually, via a live-stream event.

“The CIC in Shanghai represents Belden’s commitment to invest in expanding our solutions delivery capabilities. Here, we are addressing the unique needs of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region where greater capacity for energy, mass transit, water and wastewater management, data centers, healthcare and other core functions are much needed due to rising populations and economic growth,” said Vinod Rana, Vice President, Global Products and Solutions. “All of our businesses and partners collaborate with customers in the CIC to create solutions for their network and data challenges, test and validate those solutions in our labs, and ultimately drive better business outcomes.”

The opening of the Shanghai CIC represents the next step in Belden’s journey to create a global network of interconnected solutions architecture centers and engineering labs to support customers’ efficiency, safety, quality and innovation initiatives in today’s data-driven world. Each CIC is similar in design and capabilities, but tailored to address regional needs while drawing from the expertise and resources of all centers. Validated use cases specific to each geographic and vertical market demonstrate detailed solutions along with the business case for execution. Use cases encompass the entire scope of Belden’s capabilities, from industrial networking, access control and automation solutions to smart buildings technology and broadband connectivity.

“Belden is building the foundation for a digital world, and the Customer Innovation Centers serve as the hub for this work,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “Our customers’ data and connectivity needs are becoming more complex as the volume of data continues to grow. We are simplifying this process for them, creating the backbone they need to access their data, make it usable and build connectivity from the source to the edge, and to the cloud. The solutions that have been developed across the CICs are already producing positive business results for our customers. We’ll continue to expand upon those capabilities as we open the two remaining CICs later this year, in Chicago, Illinois and Bangalore, India.”

For more information about Belden’s Customer Innovation Centers, please visit: Customer+Innovation+Center+%28belden.com%29.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005136r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005136/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.