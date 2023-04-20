TORRANCE, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, will introduce and display an expanded portfolio of leading-edge gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power products at Europe’s prestigious PCIM 2023 conference.

Featuring over 400 international technical papers, with a comprehensive technology and application-focused conference program, PCIM – which takes place in Nuremberg, Germany, from 9th to 11th May - is Europe’s leading event for professionals involved in the fields of “power, control and intelligent motion”.

Visitors to the Navitas exhibition booth (Hall 9, #525) will discover how GaN and SiC deliver the advanced performance, functionality, reliability and ease-of-use demanded by next-generation EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance and industrial drives. Highlights include GaNFast™ power ICs that integrate GaN power, sensing and control in a single device, and robust, high-voltage, high-efficiency GeneSiC™ SiC semiconductors optimized for reliable operation in harsh-environment, high-power designs.

“PCIM is a key event in the power-electronics calendar,” says, Alessandro Squeri, Navitas’ senior director for European sales. “Continuing our ‘Electrify our World™’ mission, Navitas’ demonstrations, papers and panel discussions provide critical insight into how next-generation GaN and SiC deliver power-conversion and fast-charging solutions that could reduce global CO 2 emissions by as much as six Gigatons per year by 2050.”

During this year’s conference Navitas will participate in the following sessions:

Tuesday 9 th May

“GaN Power ICs Drive Efficiency and Size Improvements in BLDC Motor Drive Applications.”, 11.40am: GaN Devices Session, Brüssel 1, Alfred Hesener, Senior Director, Industrial Applications

“GaN Power ICs Enable 300cc 700kHz 300W AC-DC Converter.” 11.40am: Power IC Session, München 2, Tom Ribarich, Senior Director Strategic Marketing

“GaN-based High-Frequency, High-Power-Density, 2-in-1 Bi-directional OBCM Design for EV Applications.” Power Electronics for Electric Cars Poster Session, Foyer, NCC Mitte, Bin Li, Senior Applications Manager, for Minli Jia, Sr. Staff Applications Engineer



Wednesday 10 th May

“Wide Bandgap Design with GaN HEMT and Vertical GaN.” (panel) 1:05pm, Hall 7, #480, Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations



Thursday 11 th May

“Reliability and Quality Requirements for SiC and GaN Power Devices.” (panel) 12:10pm, Hall 7, #480, Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

“High-Frequency High-Efficiency LLC Module with Planar Matrix Transformer for CRPS Application Using GaN Power IC.” 2:20pm, DC-DC Converters Session, Brüssel 1, Bin Li, Senior Applications Manager



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

