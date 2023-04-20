Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

