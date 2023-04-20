Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that seven abstracts highlighting new data from studies of the company’s Decipher urologic cancer tests will be presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, taking place April 28-May 1, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The abstracts include findings from two separate, large-scale studies that reinforce the real-world clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier, which helps inform treatment decisions for men with prostate cancer.

“The volume and quality of Decipher data being presented at AUA 2023 reinforce Veracyte’s ongoing commitment to evidence-based care and to advancing our understanding of urologic cancers. We are particularly excited about new data demonstrating the real-world impact of our Decipher Prostate test on patient care and outcomes,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology.

Following are details of the Decipher abstracts accepted for presentation at the AUA 2023 meeting:

Date/Time: April 28, 2023, 10:00-10:10 a.m. CT Title: Molecular+Correlates+with+PSMA+Expression+in+Prostate+Cancer (#PD04-04) Format: Podium Session Presenter: Adam Weiner, M.D., UCLA Health Location: McCormick Place, S401C Date/Time: April 28, 2023, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CT Title: Association+Between+the+Decipher+Genomic+Classifier+and+Prostate+Cancer+Outcome+in+a+Large-Scale+Real-World+Dataset (#MP17-02) Format: Moderated Poster Session Presenter: Michael Leapman, M.D., Yale University Location: McCormick Place, S504 Date/Time: April 28, 2023, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CT Title: Development+of+a+Longitudinal+Prostate+Cancer+Transcriptomic+and+Real-World+Clinical+Data+Linkage (#MP17-09) Format: Moderated Poster Session Presenter: Michael Leapman, M.D., Yale University School of Medicine Location: McCormick Place, S504 Date/Time: April 28, 2023, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CT Title: Differential+Transcriptomic+Indicators+of+Potential+Therapeutic+Response+to+Targeted+Therapy+for+AJCC+IIC%2B+Localized+Prostate+Cancer+With+Decipher+%26gt%3B0.95 (#MP17-01) Format: Moderated Poster Session Presenter: Eric Li, M.D., Einstein Healthcare Network Location: McCormick Place, S504 Date/Time: April 29, 2023, 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT Title: Use+of+Decipher+Prostate+Biopsy+Test+in+Men+With+Favorable+Risk+Disease+Undergoing+Conservative+Management+in+the+SEER+Registry (#MP44-17) Format: Moderated Poster Session Presenter: Alec Zhu, MD, Weill Cornell Medical College Location: McCormick Place, S403 Date/Time: April 30, 2023, 3:40-3:50 p.m. CT Title: A+Composite+Biomarker+Approach+to+Spare+Neoadjuvant+Chemotherapy+in+Muscle-Invasive+Bladder+Cancer+Patients (#PD36-02) Format: Podium Session Presenter: Joep de Jong Location: McCormick Place, S501A Date/Time: April 30, 2023, 5:20-5:30 p.m. CT Title: Biology+and+performance+of+pre-+and+post-pembrolizumab+%28Pembro%29+Vesical+Imaging-Reporting+and+Data+System+%28VI-RADS%29+to+predict+the+pathological+response+in+muscle-invasive+urothelial+bladder+cancer+%28MIBC%29%3A Full data analysis from a clinical trials pipeline (#LBA03-12) Format: Podium Session Presenter: Andrea Necchi, M.D., Vita-Salute San Raffaele University Location: McCormick Place, S404A

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Decipher Prostate test may have a real-world impact on patient care and outcomes. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2F. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte delivers the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier from its CLIA laboratories. Those tests are not CE-IVD marked and have not been cleared or approved by the FDA; their performance characteristics were determined by Veracyte and they might be considered for Research Use Only in some markets. Please contact Veracyte for confirmation. This piece is distributed purely for educational purposes and is not intended to promote or encourage any off-label use of Veracyte products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005237/en/