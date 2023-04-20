Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, was recently awarded a contract for industrial battery storage monitoring for a leading European manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries. Through a local integration partner, Luna will provide critical, real-time temperature monitoring during the production and storage of lithium batteries at the end-user’s manufacturing facilities in France.

As commuters around the world continue to adopt more sustainable modes of transportation, the need for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing.

“The electric vehicle market is experiencing very rapid growth,” said Luna Innovations CEO, Scott Graeff, “As this market grows, so, too, does the need for safe production of batteries to power these vehicles. We are committed to advancing sustainable energy and transportation, and we are excited to work with like-minded integrators and customers who share our vision,” Graeff added.

The electro-chemical composition of lithium-ion batteries leads to increased risk in their production. Internal instability of the lithium cells during the production process can cause abnormal heat accumulation inside the battery. As the temperature rises, liquid inside the battery heats and expands and can result in battery bulging and leakage. Combustion and explosion also can occur if the battery’s internal lithium elements encounter air, resulting in catastrophic damage to the storage facility and the local environment.

Luna Innovations will provide its fiber optic-based LIOSTM Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) technology to monitor battery temperature during its customer’s production and storage process. A single fiber will be installed above the battery in each slot of the battery rack in the storage facility and is capable of monitoring thousands of storage slots simultaneously. The LIOSTM DTS system can quickly identify and locate abnormal changes in temperature, delivering an early warning before battery elements reach dangerous temperatures.

The contract award could lead to additional opportunities with the end user for two upcoming projects in Italy.

