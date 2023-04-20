First GOP Debate of the 2024 Presidential Primaries Will Be Streamed Exclusively on Rumble

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rumble Announces Exclusive Partnership with the Republican National Committee for the First Presidential Primary Debate

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced today that it has entered a partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to be the exclusive live stream provider for the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries. The debate will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August 2023, and will be hosted and broadcast on cable television by Fox News and the Young America’s Foundation. As the RNC’s digital live stream partner, Rumble will feature the debate on the platform’s homepage and make it available for viewers across the country on the RNC’s Rumble channel.

“I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC’s official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “This is a big step for our party and country, as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives. People deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that’s exactly what this partnership will provide – an opportunity for voters to watch the next President of the United States on the Republican debate stage on Rumble.”

“Rumble’s mission to protect free speech is not just a slogan, it runs through the DNA of our company,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue. Rumble saw record traffic and user engagement during the 2022 midterms, and we’re ready to be the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections.”

You can subscribe to updates from the RNC and catch live coverage of the debate at https://rumble.com/c/GOP.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit https://corp.rumble.com/.

Contact: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgwNjI1NiM1NTIxOTM4IzIyNDkzNjQ=
Rumble-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.