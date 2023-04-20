Halliburton Labs Welcomes Three New Companies to its Energy Tech Accelerator

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Labs introduces FuelX, LiNa Energy, and Solaires Entreprises as the newest participants in its clean energy accelerator. The companies will join a collaborative ecosystem that includes industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and global network connections to scale their respective businesses.

The move is part of Halliburton Labs’ ambition to advance clean energy innovation. Halliburton Labs helps early-stage companies achieve commercialization milestones with supportive resources that expand customer and investor prospects to enable growth.

“We’re excited to support FuelX, LiNa Energy, and Solaires with the tools they need to achieve their goals,” said Halliburton Labs Managing Director Dale Winger. “Each participant company receives customized support to enable efficient use of their time and capital by engaging Halliburton’s scaling experience and capabilities.”

FuelX

FuelX manufactures hydrogen storage materials and fuel cell power systems to accelerate the decarbonization of “things that move.” The company uses alane solid state hydrogen fuel. These systems have more energy per weight than lithium-ion batteries and more hydrogen per volume than standard hydrogen systems, which makes it possible to electrify the most demanding mobility applications.

“Participation in the Halliburton Labs program accelerates our ability to scale to meet existing military and commercial project milestones,” said Greg Jarvie, co-founder and CEO of FuelX.

LiNa Energy

LiNa+Energy develops and provides low-cost, solid-state sodium batteries, with a focus on the renewable energy storage market.

"LiNa is delighted to be selected for Halliburton Labs – the support and investment will accelerate LiNa's growth on a scale found only in the energy industry,” said Chief Commercial Officer Will Tope. “Halliburton Labs is a cornerstone of our strategy, as we scale up manufacturing to deliver bigger energy storage systems to our partners around the world."

Solaires Entreprises

Solaires+Entreprises develops next-generation solar cells, which are lightweight, flexible, efficient, and transparent. The technology improves energy conversion and enables a wider range of innovative applications for solar energy. Compared to conventional silicon-based technology, the company’s patented perovskite-based Solar Ink™ and modules use a simpler and scalable manufacturing process to create affordable, high-performance solar modules.

“Our company is purpose-driven toward what our technology can achieve: a more affordable and reliable alternative within solar energy and photovoltaics and where renewables become a bigger portion of the world power mix,” says Solaires Co-founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Sahar Sam.

The next Halliburton Labs Finalists Pitch Day is Thursday, Sept. 21, in Denver. It will anchor the first-ever Energy Tech Day at Denver+Startup+Week and will include pitches from innovative, early-stage energy tech companies. To receive more information about the event, please contact us here.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at the Halliburton headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005241r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005241/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.