Cogent Biosciences, Inc. ( COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET



A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investors & Media page of Cogent’s website at https://investors.cogentbio.com/events . A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.