SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the GeForce RTX™ 4070 GPU, delivering all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, real-time ray-tracing technologies and the ability to run most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution — starting at $599.

Today’s PC gamers increasingly want super-premium visual experiences, with 83% of GeForce RTX 40 Series desktop gamers enabling ray tracing and 79% turning on DLSS, a revolutionary breakthrough in AI-powered graphics that massively boosts performance, now in its third generation.

“Making sure games are ‘RTX ON’ with both ray tracing and DLSS has become a top priority for the majority of PC gamers,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “With prices starting at $599, the RTX 4070 is an amazing upgrade for gamers running on previous-generation GPUs.”

Play at 100+ FPS at 1440p with DLSS 3

The RTX 4070 allows the latest games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dying Light 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and other demanding titles to run at over 100 frames per second, thanks to DLSS 3, as well as popular games such as Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that support DLSS 2.

With DLSS 3, AI-powered frame generation creates new, high-quality frames for smoother gameplay, rendering seven out of every eight pixels in a scene. Exceptional responsiveness is maintained through NVIDIA Reflex , which reduces input lag between devices and monitors.

Ray-tracing performance has also significantly improved, thanks to advancements like Shader Execution Reordering (SER), cutting-edge Opacity Micromap, and Displaced Micro-Mesh Engines. These innovations enable even the most demanding games to simultaneously implement multiple ray-tracing effects or even full ray tracing, also known as path tracing, for unparalleled realism and immersion.

This potent combination of third-generation ray tracing and DLSS has resulted in a 16x leap in ray-tracing operations per pixel over the past five years. Adoption rates have soared, with over 400 RTX games and applications available, with adoption of DLSS 3 happening 7x faster than its predecessor.

Class-Leading Performance and Features

Compared to the RTX 2070 SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4070 is on average 2.6x faster with DLSS 3, and on average 1.4x faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 with DLSS 3.

DLSS 3 provides Ada Lovelace GPUs with a tremendous performance boost, but the GeForce RTX 4070 also excels in traditional games that do not include more advanced features such as ray tracing and DLSS.

In these rasterized games, the GeForce RTX 4070 is on par with the GeForce RTX 3080 while running at nearly half the power — and offering an additional 2GB of memory. Additionally, the RTX 4070’s memory subsystem has been enhanced with 36MB of L2 cache and 12GB of ultra-high-speed GDDR6X memory.

Perfect for Content Creators

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU comes backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform , which enables content creators to work faster and smarter with RTX acceleration and AI tools. Serving creators from livestreamers to video editors, the platform supercharges 100 creative apps, provides lasting stability with NVIDIA Studio Drivers and includes a powerful suite of Studio apps, such as NVIDIA Omniverse ™, Canvas and Broadcast .

3D modelers rendering 4K scenes with the AI-powered DLSS 3 in NVIDIA Omniverse — a hub to interconnect existing 3D workflows, replacing linear pipelines with live-sync creation for real-time collaboration — can expect 2.8x faster performance than with last generation’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Broadcasters deploying the eighth-generation NVIDIA video encoder NVENC, with support for AV1, will enjoy 40% better efficiency. Livestreams will appear as if bitrate was increased by 40% — a big boost in image quality for popular broadcast apps like OBS Studio. AV1 is already supported in Discord with a full release coming to YouTube via OBS Studio soon.

Video editors will see 20% faster video export speeds, thanks to the eighth-generation NVIDIA encoder on the GeForce RTX 4070, along with AV1 incorporated into top video editing apps.



And all creators can benefit from the new fourth-generation Tensor Cores for AI tools, providing a significant performance increase from the last generation.

Where to Buy

The GeForce RTX 4070 will be available starting tomorrow at $599.

An NVIDIA Founders Edition design will be available directly from NVIDIA.com and select retailers. Custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA ( NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full- stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at %3Cu%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fnvidianews.nvidia.com%2F%3C%2Fu%3E.





For further information, contact:

Bryan Del Rizzo

Director, Global PR, GeForce Products

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-510-331-8824

[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance, features and availability of our products, collaborations, services and technologies, including GeForce RTX 40 Series including GeForce RTX 4070, Ada Lovelace architecture and GPUs, DLSS 3, Reflex, Shader Execution Reordering, Opacity Micromap, Displaced Micro-Mesh Engines, RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 3080, NVIDIA Studio platform including Studio Drivers, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Canvas, NVIDIA Broadcast, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, NVENC, including the eighth generation NVIDIA Encoder, and fourth-generation Tensor Cores; and today’s PC gamers increasingly wanting super-premium visual experiences are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce RTX and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a8b1bec-c8dd-4a5b-b970-2a6e8dcd7796