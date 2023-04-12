HONEYWELL REAL-TIME HEALTH MONITORING SYSTEM IMPROVES CAREGIVER EFFICIENCY WHILE REDUCING HOSPITAL READMISSIONS AND DELIVERING BETTER PATIENT EXPERIENCES

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2023

Advanced sensor technology and data analytics help improve patient monitoring of vital signs and care delivery in remote environments

Combination of hardware and software automates time-consuming and critical tasks for medical personnel, reducing workloads and potential errors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today it has developed a real-time health monitoring system, which captures and records patients' vital signs both within the hospital setting and remotely. Honeywell's solution uses advanced sensing technology to monitor vital signs via a skin patch, which connects the data instantaneously to healthcare providers on mobile devices and an online dashboard.

honeywell_logo.jpg

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects there will be a physician shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034. Hospital systems and healthcare providers are already preparing for the clinician shortfall by implementing technologies and tools to improve efficiency, while still maintaining high levels of care. Honeywell's real-time health monitoring system provides doctors and nurses a solution to remotely monitor patients in the hospital or at home. The system, designed to be continuously connected to patients, alerts clinicians to changes in patients' vital signs, and markedly reduces the time required to collect, analyze and apply patient data as actionable insights.

By automating essential processes, the remote monitoring system can help reduce clinician workloads and potentially save hours of error-prone administrative tasks. Across the healthcare industry, the growing trend of telemedicine and implementing remote patient monitoring is helping enhance the overall patient experience.

"Safety and attentiveness are basic expectations for patients being treated in hospitals, and continuous patient monitoring is a necessity for doctors and nurses to provide best-in-class medical care," said Robert Robinson, healthcare vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sensing & Safety Technologies. "Our solution provides intelligent alerts in the system, helping healthcare providers monitor patients concurrently and improve response time when emergency intervention is needed. At Honeywell, we are committed to a future in which healthcare providers have digital tools to make their jobs more efficient and accurate, and where every patient can receive high-quality care – where and when they need it."

This technology unlocks the ability to provide care for patients in the home, at ambulatory care centers or elsewhere outside of hospital walls. By bringing vital sign monitoring closer to where patients live, patients can receive care in their own environments, hospital readmissions can be reduced and beds can be freed up for those requiring in-person attention. Honeywell's system will also help improve patient quality of life and satisfaction, an often overlooked benefit of remote monitoring. The ability to have vitals monitored in real time, regardless of where patients are, provides greater freedom and flexibility without needing to make regular trips to the hospital or being tethered to a hospital bed.

The healthcare industry is continuously evolving to maintain environments where clinicians can deliver high-quality care to patients. The real-time health monitoring system is part of Honeywell's robust portfolio of healthcare technologies that drive better patient outcomes.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media
Caroline Szyperski
704-589-6664
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ66312&sd=2023-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-real-time-health-monitoring-system-improves-caregiver-efficiency-while-reducing-hospital-readmissions-and-delivering-better-patient-experiences-301794153.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ66312&Transmission_Id=202304120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ66312&DateId=20230412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.