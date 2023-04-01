Evofem Wins Phexxi Coverage with Largest Payer in New York with No Prior Authorization Required

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023

— Improves Phexxi coverage for more than 5.8 million New York lives —

— Year-to-date, Evofem has gained Phexxi coverage for more than 22.1 million new lives

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced a major new win in New York state that improves coverage for Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), its hormone-free contraceptive vaginal gel, for more than 5.8 million lives statewide.

Evofem_Biosciences_Logo.jpg

New York Medicaid transitioned to a single Preferred Drug List effective April 1, 2023, that includes no Prior Authorization requirement on Phexxi. This facilitates access to Phexxi for women covered by New York Medicaid, the largest of all Commercial and Medicaid payers in New York.

In the first quarter of 2023, Evofem gained Phexxi coverage for 16.3 million new lives from payers including Mississippi Medicaid, Indiana State Medicaid, multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, and the largest commercial payer in Michigan.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
(917) 673-5775

favicon.png?sn=LA68192&sd=2023-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-wins-phexxi-coverage-with-largest-payer-in-new-york-with-no-prior-authorization-required-301795517.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

