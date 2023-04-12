PR Newswire

The Department of Defense can now protect its distributed mission-critical infrastructure with cloud-delivered security of Prisma Access

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To secure its highly distributed mission-critical infrastructure, the Department of Defense (DoD) can now protect its systems with Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) Prisma® Access . Palo Alto Networks®, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced Prisma Access has achieved Department of Defense Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA), allowing its cloud-delivered security to protect U.S. Department of Defense agencies and help enforce a Zero Trust Strategy.

"As the DoD modernizes its network, the adoption of cloud infrastructure is on the rise. It has become an urgent mandate to provide users with Zero Trust access to resources, regardless of their location, to accomplish their missions," said Lee Klarich, executive vice president and chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks. "The IL5 PA for Prisma Access can provide the DoD with consistent, best-in-class security and least-privileged access to controlled unclassified information (CUI), designated mission-critical information and National Security Systems (NSS) information."

As defined by the DoD, IL5 is the highest unclassified level of authorization for DoD agencies. This authorization for Prisma Access offers:

Protection for all applications and data: Secure access to all privileged data across web and non-web-based traffic, reducing the risk of data breaches.

Secure access to all privileged data across web and non-web-based traffic, reducing the risk of data breaches. Complete security for multiple use cases: With Prisma Access, agencies can enforce Zero Trust access, enabling users to connect — securely and conditionally — to any application, including sanctioned cloud apps and mission data, through a single centralized service.

With Prisma Access, agencies can enforce Zero Trust access, enabling users to connect — securely and conditionally — to any application, including sanctioned cloud apps and mission data, through a single centralized service. Optimized user experience: A massively scalable service, offering an unmatched digital experience that is directly connected to the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and its authorized clouds, providing ultralow latency backed by industry-leading SLAs.

A massively scalable service, offering an unmatched digital experience that is directly connected to the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and its authorized clouds, providing ultralow latency backed by industry-leading SLAs. Maximize existing security investments: Agencies using Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) can leverage their existing security policies in Prisma Access and manage the service with the same familiar, centralized management system.

With the DoD IL5 PA, Prisma Access can help the DoD modernize its infrastructure and achieve consistent Zero Trust outcomes for users, devices, networks and applications. It offers a proven solution that contributes to meeting the DoD's rigorous Zero Trust requirements and guidelines for adopting a Zero Trust architecture, powered by ZTNA 2.0 .

Prisma Access is the security service edge (SSE) component of Prisma SASE , the industry's most complete secure access service edge (SASE) solution that converges networking and security in a single offering. Purpose-built for cloud-enabled DoD agencies, Prisma Access consolidates multiple point products into a single integrated service, reducing complexity while increasing organizational agility.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2022, 2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-achieves-dod-il5-provisional-authorization-for-prisma-access-zero-trust-solution-301794718.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.