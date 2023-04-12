PR Newswire

MIAMI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LRGR) has announced that its subsidiary, Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka® company, will launch an AI-powered store locator application to enhance in-store sales and boost revenue.

Royale de Monte Carlo® CEO, Robert Rico, expressed excitement about the new solution, stating "We are thrilled to bring this new store locator solution to the market. Helping distributors expose Royale de Monte Carlo in their respective territories and driving in-store sales is what we have been aiming to do, and now we have an accurate, effective solution to do just that,"

The newly developed Store Locator technology, utilizes Artificial Intelligence, will enable customers to quickly and easily locate our ultra premium product at their nearest convenience. This tool aligns well with our marketing strategy, as it allows us to proactively reach out to consumers via text messages, notifying them of nearby retail locations that carry Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka. Additionally, if a potential customer is in the vicinity of a store that sells the product, our technology will automatically send them a text message, informing them of the store's product offerings, including any current promotions or discounts on our premium brand.

In the beverage industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being harnessed for diverse purposes. One of its prominent applications is in the collection of data, followed by the utilization of AI algorithms to formulate novel strategies for propelling the company's growth. By leveraging AI capabilities to forecast sales, gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, and optimize our supply chain, a more personalized and effective customer experience can be established, ultimately leading to enhanced operational efficiency and profitability of the beverage brand.

As we proceed towards securing distribution agreements with key players having a substantial presence in vital US markets, our efforts towards nationwide expansion are simultaneously directed towards penetrating the extensive network of over 40,000 Beer, Wine, and Spirit Liquor Stores across the United States.

The deliberate and well-planned execution of our marketing strategy, with a primary focus on high-volume consumption markets such as Florida, has yielded significant results in our efforts to expand our presence in the region. This approach has enabled us to successfully secure over 100 Liquor Stores in the South Florida area, with a clear objective of adding another 500 to our growing list of retail partners.

Furthermore, the company has initiated the introduction of our Ultra-Premium Vodka to additional markets such as New York, with plans to expand to other markets in the near future.

What's Next?

We aim to facilitate seamless access for our valued consumers to identify the nearest retail or hospitality establishments where they can purchase or savor the exquisite Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka.

We intend to broaden our Distribution network in strategically significant regions throughout the USA .

. Increase our on premise promotions tasting in liquor stores in Miami and New York City .

The advantages of this new solution are not limited to providing consumers with real-time and precise information; it also serves as an indispensable tool for distributors to boost their sales and revenue.



The salient features of the solution include the ability to search for store locations by City, State, and Zip Code, streamlined integration with retailers, access to real-time analytics that capture search behavior, the ability to format supplementary data in a compatible manner, map customization that aligns seamlessly with the website's design, and easy implementation that is compatible with any web platform.



The proprietary data collection system behind the Royale De Monte Carlo store locator aggregates pricing, promotion, and availability data from a wide range of sources across the web. By accessing click-and-collect sites, delivery platforms, and other sources, the software is able to identify the locations where our products are available. These locations include over 100 brick-and-mortar liquor stores and restaurants in Florida.

Pantry Liquor 2

PAPI'S LIQUOR

PENROD BROTHERS INC (Nikki Beach)

Plomo LLC

PORTOFINO WINE BANK

QUEST BJV LLC

ROASTERS BARBEQUE BAR & GRILL

CATERING LLC

SB WINE & LIQUOR INC (I Love Liquor)

STMLS LLC

SUAREZ LIQUOR

THE CAPITAL GRILLE

THE GEORGETOWN PARTNERSHIP LLC

(The Corner)

The Globe

TNT GIGINO HOLDING LLC

TOP SHELF BEVERAGE CARTERING LLC

TRITON LIQUORS

TUTO & SONS LIQUOR

UNIVERSAL LIQUORS

Urra Liquors #1

Urra Liquors Il

VARADEROS LIQUORS

VINTAGE LIQUOR 111

Vintage Liquor Midtown

VINTAGE LIQUORS

WORLD WINE LIQUORS

House of Liquor #1

House of Liquor #2

HOUSE OF LIQUOR 3

J'S LIQUORS

JENNY'S LIQUOR

JENSEN LIQUORS #2

JENSENS LIQUORS #1

Forno Ristorante

K&V LIQUORS

I LX LIQUORS

I Las Americas Liquor

LAS AMERICAS LIQUOR STORE

LAYALI MIAMI

Le June Liquors

'LIQUOR & WINE DEPOT

LIQUORED UP 12TH INC.

LOGAN'S BEACH BAR LLC

Luxury Liquors & Wines Corp

MARFIL BISTRO

MARICELA MESA

MOJITOS CALLE 8

MONTE CARLO VODKA

Moreno's SB

MYSTIC WINE & SPIRITS

NICOLAS ENTERTAINMENT LLC (JAZID)

ONE INTEGRAL SOLUTION LLC

PALMETTO LIQUOURS

305 Concepts Wynwood LLC

B&B LIQUORS

Barbie's Liquors

BEST BUY LIQUORS

BEYOND WATER LIQUOR

BREADCYCLE LLC (TUR KITCHEN)

BRICKELL FINE WINES INC

BRIKELL WINE BANK

BRIMSTONE WFG OF DORAL, LLC

Cafe Avanti

CANES BAR & GRILL OF SOUTH FLORIDA

SANDBAR GRILL (THE)INC

CEBADA

CHWA BISTRO LLC

COUNTRY WALK LIQUORS

CU COPPER LLC

CUTLER BAY LIQUORS

EL GATO TUERTO 2

ETF INC (I Love Liquor)

FIESTA LIQUORS

FILE LIQUORS

FOREMOST SUNSET CORNERS

Forno Ristorante

GATO TUERTO 1

GRANADA LIQUORS

GRAPEVINE DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

GULF LIQUOR

GULF LIQUOR 10

GUSTO RISTOBAR



About Royale de Monte Carlo®

Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM. https://royaledemontecarlo.com/

