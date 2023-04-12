PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Apr. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI, Financial) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 5, 2023, and will host a conference call the same day.

First quarter 2023 financial results will be released no later than 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review these results on a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Live Call

(888) 455-5036 (Domestic)

(773) 799-3981 (International)

Passcode: 5052023

Replay

(888) 282-0036 (Domestic)

(203) 369-3022 (International)

It is strongly suggested that participants dial in to the conference call by 8:15 a.m. ET on May 5. A replay of the call will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on May 5 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, 2023. Additionally, the conference call will be available on a live internet webcast at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website. Please note that this feature will be in listen-only mode.

A copy of the company's news release and financial supplement will be available on The Cigna Group's website in the Investor Relations section at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/overview/default.aspx, no later than 6:30 a.m. ET on May 5.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI, Financial) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ralph Giacobbe

1 (860) 787-7968

[email protected]

Media Contact

Justine Sessions

1 (860) 810-6523

[email protected]

