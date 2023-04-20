SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. ( CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Jon Wilk and Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Adam Lowe, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in May 2023:



Needham’s 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference is being held at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City from May 16-18. The Company is scheduled to participate in a presentation and host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, May 16th.

JP Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference is being held at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts from May 22-24. The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings on Monday, May 22nd.

B. Riley’s 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California from May 24-25, and the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



