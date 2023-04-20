CompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10 hours ago
SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. ( CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Jon Wilk and Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Adam Lowe, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in May 2023:

  • Needham’s 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference is being held at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City from May 16-18. The Company is scheduled to participate in a presentation and host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, May 16th.
  • JP Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference is being held at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts from May 22-24. The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings on Monday, May 22nd.
  • B. Riley’s 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California from May 24-25, and the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the CompoSecure team, please contact your respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure ( CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Corporate Contact
Anthony Piniella
Head of Communications, CompoSecure
(908) 898-8887
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]

