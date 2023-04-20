ClearanceJobs' Enhanced Employer Profile Puts Branding in Spotlight for Government Agencies and Contractors

10 hours ago
DHI Group, Inc. (

NYSE:DHX, Financial) brand ClearanceJobs continues to gain traction with its latest product Enhanced Employer Profile. Enhanced Employer Profile enables government contractors and government agencies to attract in demand security-cleared talent by taking the standard Employer Profile on ClearanceJobs to the next level. This product boosts employer branding which gives employers an advantage while recruiting cleared professionals in a tight market.

Employer branding is critical to successful recruiting in the cleared space and, when done effectively, can broaden the pool of talent applying for positions. In today's candidate market, it's not enough to simply post jobs or attend networking events – employers must actively convey their company's culture, benefits, and the overall employment experience. Enhanced Employer Profile is a self-serve feature which enables employers to showcase their company and get creative with a multitude of layout configurations. Not only can employers engage candidates in a more meaningful manner, but in doing so they’ll have the edge on competition.

Some of ClearanceJobs’ largest clients recognize the value of investing in Company Pages. Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, BAE, and Lockheed Martin have all increased spend with ClearanceJobs to promote their employer brand to cleared candidates.

“As the market to entice security-cleared talent becomes even more difficult and employers try to find new ways to stand out from the competition, promoting values and culture are now table stakes,” said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs. “Employer branding used to be the icing on the cake. Today it is the cake.”

Today, more candidates are researching companies' brands after finding an interesting job posting. According to ClearanceJobs, a majority of candidates identify a company’s reputation as a key consideration when exploring new career opportunities. Candidates are less likely to fill out a job application for a company that is lacking in promoted culture.

The Enhanced Employer Profile allows employers to completely customize their company profile, building a destination for candidates interested in finding out more about a company. Recruiters can redistribute the order of content to their liking, use accordion blocks to save space, incorporate video and images in a visual gallery, and so much more with a host of media tools.

“At ClearanceJobs, we understand the challenge of finding the ‘purple squirrels’, those perfect candidates with all the right attributes. Enhanced Employer Profile is another example of how we’re partnering with employers by giving the necessary tools to attract and impress that hard-to-hire cleared candidate,” noted Mr. Lesser.

Learn more about Enhanced Employer Profile and how ClearanceJobs can enhance the cleared recruiting process at www.ClearanceJobs.com.

ClearanceJobs – About Us

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs is a modern marketplace for career opportunities in national security. We maintain a strong commitment to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a platform to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (a DHI+Group%2C+Inc. brand) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

DHI Group, Inc. – About Us

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005101/en/

