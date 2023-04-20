ADM, Believer Meats to Bring Expertise Together to Advance the Horizons of Cultivated Meat

10 hours ago
ADM (

NYSE:ADM, Financial), a global leader in sustainable nutrition, and Believer Meats, a leading pioneer of the cultivated meat industry, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on new ways to propel the development and commercialization of cultivated meat products.

“With a global population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, ADM is working with partners across the value chain to meet food security and sustainability needs by expanding the protein ecosystem,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president, Global Foods. “Cultivated meat represents an exciting evolution and yet another way to meet long-term food security needs — along with other traditional and novel sources of protein. Seven in 10 consumers are aware of cultivated meat, and with flexitarians representing more than half of consumers globally, there is an important opportunity to continue to expand the universe of protein choices. We’re proud to work with a true innovator like Believer to explore new ingredients and solutions to propel the development of these exciting products, and excited to continue to add valuable partners as we work across the industry to meet growing demand driven by the enduring trends of food security and sustainability.”

“Believer is thrilled to partner with ADM in driving innovation to expand the emerging cultivated meat industry,” said Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer. “Our shared commitment to sustainability and expanding protein choices for consumers makes this collaboration a natural fit. By pairing ADM's leading expertise in ingredient application development, and complete nutrition solutions they bring to their customers, with our groundbreaking cell-cultivation technology, with its unmatched efficiency and scalability, we aim to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-quality, safe, and delicious meat products that deliver on the increasing demands of our growing global population. Together, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the protein industry and create a more sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies intend to work together to explore a wide variety of opportunities spanning the cultivated meat production process, with a focus on bringing ADM’s vast ingredient pantry and expertise in complete nutrition solutions to enhance Believer’s proprietary cell-cultivated meat process. The non-exclusive agreement also lays out a path to further support the partnership and industry growth by utilizing ADM’s processing expertise and footprint to potentially commercialize new products arising from the collaboration.

About Believer Meats

Believer Meats (formerly Future Meat Technologies) is a cultivated meat company pioneering the first scalable lab-grown meat production system that can feed the world. Founded in 2018 by Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, Believer's mission is to ensure that future generations can enjoy the meat we know and love. Believer is building a better future for people, animals and the planet with meat that is delicious, sustainable, nutritious, and broadly accessible. For more information, visit us at believermeats.com.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

