ATHENS, Greece, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (: TNP) (the “Company”) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and can be accessed on its website, www.tenn.gr .



Alternatively, shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, by contacting us using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered Aframaxes, two scrubber-fitted Suezmaxes and up to three DP2 Shuttle tankers under construction constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

