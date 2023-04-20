COLMAR, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) announced today the release of 250 new motor vehicle parts, including 75 aftermarket exclusives. The new products advance Dorman’s mission of providing repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles with a comprehensive range of powertrains, while also creating new revenue and profit opportunities for retailers and distributors.



This month’s new releases include a first-to-the-aftermarket intake manifold runner control (IMRC) motor and arm (911-929) designed to fit more than half a million 2018-2020 Chevrolet Cruze and Sonic cars on the road today. When certain models equipped with 1.8L ECOTEC engines generate a P2076 error code, it's commonly the result of the factory tuning arm breaking, disconnecting from, and disabling the IMRC valve assembly. Over time and miles, the factory-design arm's plastic ball can wear, causing the IMRC motor to fail. The dealer's repair solution typically requires the purchase of a costly intake manifold assembly that includes the motor, arm, manifold, fuel rail, and injectors. That replacement utilizes the same design in the IMRC motor arm setup, inviting a similar failure down the road. The new Dorman® OE FIX™ IMRC assembly with upgraded tuning arm saves money and repair time by allowing the replacement of just the motor assembly. The improved tuning arm design is made of brass to help provide increased service life and reduce future related repair costs.

Dorman is also reinforcing its position as a leading manufacturer of upgraded engine hoses designed to eliminate the OE plastic connectors that are the most common failure point of that part category. The newest Dorman OE FIX engine coolant reservoir hose (626-749) features an aluminum connector to increase reliability, rather than the factory version’s plastic connector, which tends to crack and leak over time. The new hose is engineered to replace failure-prone hoses on 2017-2019 Ford F-250 through F-450 trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines that are often used in applications where downtime is not an option, including first-response emergency vehicles. It joins two other additions to Dorman’s comprehensive line of heater hose assemblies (626-675 and 626-696), designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment hoses on a combined 2.5 million Ford and General Motors vehicles.

This month’s new releases include two more additions to Dorman’s rapidly expanding array of components and accessories for turbochargers. The Dorman catalog already includes hundreds of turbo-related parts covering millions of repair opportunities. A new turbo oil supply line (667-524) and a convenient turbo line replacement kit (667-026) are being introduced that are engineered to fit almost 3 million General Motors cars, trucks, and SUVs. The supply line and the replacement kit include new bolts and gaskets required to make complete, reliable repairs.

Other new product highlights for April 2023 include:

Two new OE FIX control arms for Tesla 3 and Y models (527-513 and 527-514), designed to replace the original plastic design with a stronger steel ball joint housing with a stamped steel arm attached by sturdy rivets. To help prevent damaging corrosion and moisture intrusion, the arms are also electrostatically coated, and the ball joint is protected by a completely sealed housing. (Watch Dorman’s new video on these products here.)

An active grille shutter (601-362) designed to replace the original shutter installed on 1.7+ million 2018-2020 Ford F-150 trucks. This newest addition to Dorman’s expanding line of active grille shutters is CAPA-certified, meaning it meets the stringent quality standards of the Certified Automotive Parts Association for use in collision repairs.

A nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensor (904-6018) for certain 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty trucks, a necessity for meeting emissions regulations. The new NOx sensor is precisely engineered and manufactured to match the fit and function of the original equipment sensor, which, based on demand, may be difficult to source from the OE dealer network.

A 4WD front differential housing (600-211) designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment housing installed on 7 million Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks and SUVs.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 250 featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/pages/tour/index.html.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing Investor Relations: Michael P. Dickerson, Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management

[email protected]

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.