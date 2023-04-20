ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced that it will deliver three Energy Warehouse systems to Coldwell+Solar, a major developer and builder of renewable energy projects for California’s commercial, agricultural and utility sectors. The systems will be installed in a solar + storage microgrid at Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson, California wineries in Mendocino County known for their sparkling and still wines. Coldwell Solar worked with the wineries to design a system that met their needs and the microgrid is expected to be operational in late 2023.

“The wineries needed an energy storage solution that could withstand the elements and operate safely in a wildfire-prone region. With its inherent safety and low carbon footprint, ESS technology was the only option that meets the energy resilience and sustainability needs of our customer. We look forward to partnering with ESS on future projects to accelerate clean energy deployments in the state,” said Sean Hood, COO of Coldwell Solar.

The ESS solution will safeguard Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson against the impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events and other grid interruptions to ensure resilient winery operations 24/7, demonstrating the key role that energy storage can play in rural agricultural applications and supporting the operations of a major employer in the region. In addition, the winery will avoid significant demand charges and realize energy savings by utilizing ESS technology to reduce grid electricity use during peak periods. The ability to reduce grid demand during late afternoon and evening periods will also support the stability of the local grid.

“Our safe and sustainable long-duration energy storage systems are ideally suited to a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications. We’re pleased to support these wineries’ commitment to sustainability while providing the energy security needed to continue delivering economic benefits to the Mendocino region,” said Hugh McDermott, SVP of business development for ESS.

ESS’ long-duration energy storage technology is safe and non-toxic, making it ideal for wildfire prone regions. The company’s battery modules have been certified to the UL 9540A and UL+1973+standards, affirming ESS modules’ quality, resilience and ability to operate safely.

ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS technology is safe, non-toxic and has a 25-year design life without capacity fade.

