Outset+Medical%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis with its Tablo® Hemodialysis System, is presenting five new abstracts providing promising insights on the clinical and financial benefits of home hemodialysis (HHD), gender biases toward female nephrologists and other pertinent topics related to kidney disease.

“Kidney disease is debilitating and takes away the freedom of choice for patients,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset. “But we are changing the lens with which we look at dialysis. This research solidifies that all patients deserve access to options such as home hemodialysis regardless of health disparities and environmental conditions.”

The research will be presented at the National+Kidney+Foundation+%28NKF%29+Spring+Clinical+Meetings (SCM23) in Austin, TX, which run from April 11-15. Kidney professionals from around the world will attend this event to learn about new developments in nephrology.

“Our latest studies demonstrate how Outset is working to bring innovation to the dialysis industry by overcoming the bias that chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients need perfect conditions to treat at home,” said Michael Aragon, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Outset. “One example is the successful implementation of Tablo in a program for an underserved population in Hawaii that overcame the challenges of environmental barriers and other health factors, resulting in a high treatment success rate.”

The following abstracts will be presented at the NKF SCM23:

Redefining Dialysis Care on the Hawaiian Islands: Reducing Health Disparities and Resource Utilization —An HHD program implemented on the islands of Maui, Hawaii and Oahu where Tablo was provided for End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) care under challenging environmental conditions and among a population with the highest rates of diabetes, coronary artery disease and kidney disease of any racial group. Use of Tablo among this population resulted in a high treatment success rate even given the less than ideal home environments and patients with health disparities.

The Transition from Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) to Home Hemodialysis at Hospital Discharge —This case study focuses on the successful transition from PD to HHD using Tablo and how it can be done successfully. Once patients are performing dialysis at home, they can continue treating at home, even if they initially began dialysis in a hospital urgent-start setting.

Gender Biases in Nephrology: A 2022 Survey of Female Nephrologists —Survey results show that women in nephrology believe much more is needed to close the existing gender gap that prevents women from reaching leadership roles and equitable pay. Those surveyed weighed in on the need for female mentors, a better cultural environment in the workplace and improved work-life integration. Only 6.7% of respondents were confident that change would happen, so broader initiatives are required.

Home Hemodialysis Can Help Reduce Total Cost of Care among Medicare Advantage Members with ESRD — HHD use is increasing in the U.S., but use is lowest among patients with Medicare Advantage (MA) compared to original Medicare fee-for-service without Medicaid. This abstract estimates the costs for a MA health plan and the five-year savings generated by incentivizing home dialysis, in line with the Advancing American Kidney Health (AAKH) goal of 80% of new End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients to initiate on home dialysis or with a preemptive transplant. This modeled analysis of 500 MA dialysis members shows estimated cost savings of $4.2M by MA health plans through HHD expansion with innovative home dialysis technologies.

Home Hemodialysis Can Help Providers Reduce Total Cost of Care in Risk-Based Contracts with Medicare Advantage (MA) Organizations — Modeled analysis showing costs for a dialysis population from a MA health plan and the five-year savings generated by establishing a home dialysis program. Using parameters of 500 MA dialysis members, analysis shows estimated total savings of $10.7M over five years due to lower insourced cost of dialysis and reduced event rates compared to in-clinic hemodialysis.

The abstracts can be read in their entirety on the Outset+Medical+clinical+evidence+page. Attendees are invited to meet the authors of the studies in the Outset booth (#319) during the NKF to ask questions or learn more about the Tablo Hemodialysis System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding Outset’s beliefs, projections and expectations concerning, among other things, the potential impact of the research results discussed in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause actual results and other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks described in the Risk Factors section of Outset’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its latest annual and quarterly reports. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Outset disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

