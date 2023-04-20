San Diego, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL) announced today the launch of HUMBL merchant payment support via major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover & Diners.



The HUMBL platform provides customers and merchants with an “all-in-one” digital wallet, search engine, social media and authentic marketplace via one integrated platform. HUMBL merchants and customers are all verified by an independent, third-party provider, ensuring the authenticity of users, ratings and reviews across the platform.

“Web 2 has major issues with fake profiles, bots, ratings and reviews. HUMBL is bringing people a way to search for, pay and review merchants across an authenticated, verified platform with real people,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “Further, once customers and merchants are connected together 1-1 through the HUMBL Wallet, merchants can then directly “airdrop” special offers, discount codes, loyalty programs and more for a lifetime of customer relationship management (CRM) outside of traditional emails, newspaper ads and flyers,” continued Foote.

Another benefit of the new feature in the HUMBL Wallet will be the ability for mobile merchants in fields like lawn care, pool care, housekeeping, painting, electrical, interior design, general contracting, mobile auto repair, valet parking, food trucks, event concessions, sports instructors, tour guides and more - to easily collect digital, cashless payments in the field without point-of-sale (POS) hardware across major credit cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) digital asset payments, such as USDC stablecoin.

HUMBL credit card payments will be available initially to merchant accounts in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has an HUMBL Blockchain Services™ division for public and private sector clients.

