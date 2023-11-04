25 years ago, the world was a little…less fresh. Then Febreze hit the scene and everyone could breathe a collective happy sigh. With one spray, spritz, or plug-in, the whole vibe changes from funk to fresh. That breath of better air causes a shift that inspires a better day. It’s a mood we call “Fresh af”—Fresh as Febreze. Now, to celebrate 25 years of keeping things fresh, Febreze is partnering with three emerging designers to launch an exclusive line of streetwear: the Fresh af collection. With the coolest branded merch, fans can now look and smell Fresh af—that’s “fresh as Febreze,” of course.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005121/en/

To celebrate its 25th birthday, Febreze is helping people feel (and look) Fresh af - that's "Fresh as Febreze," of course! With exclusive merch from some of today's hottest creators, fans aren't just smelling fresh room-to-room, they're also looking fresh from head-to-toe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Three emerging creators, Brema Brema of Unfinished Legacy, creative director Dani Klarić, and "TheRealRJM" Rachel Motley, are bringing their unique style to the brand, designing limited-edition sweatsuits so fans can keep it Fresh as Febreze from head to toe. The results are what happens when the freshest talent teams up with the world’s freshest brand.

Brema+Brema+%28%40brema.unfinished%29: A Sudan native, who fled with his family, settling in Milwaukee in 2010. He proved his diligence, drive, and ambition early on, mastering his schoolwork and skateboard with equal enthusiasm. He developed a passion for photography, filmmaking and screen printing, often customizing his thrift-store finds with graphic fonts and evocative imagery. His upcycled wares attracted friends and a loyal social following, and Brema’s cult streetwear label Unfinished Legacy was born. Inspired by the fresh, vibrant hues of Febreze, Brema’s design serves to capture the beauty and energy of the world, along with the people he’s met along his journey. It also features his signature butterfly to portray a fresh rebirth.

Dani+Klari%26%23263%3B+%28%40DaniKlaric%29: Gen-Z creative director and interior decorator Dani Klarić rose to fame when she started posting fashion and interior design TikTok videos during the pandemic. She quickly went viral, and her rapid success and unique vision enabled her to open her own design firm. Now taking on clients from all over the world, she has made a name for herself through her art-deco style, vibrant colors, and patterns that mimic art from the ’60-’90s. Dani Klarić’s Fresh af star-cladden sky blue sweatsuit aims to capture a sense of minimalism and clean lines, while still adding fun colors and shapes. Klarić says it was inspired by the “incredibly refreshing and crisp smell of her favorite Febreze Fabric scent.”

Rachel+Motley+%28%40TheReal.RJM%29: "TheRealRJM" Rachel Motley is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York and Washington, DC. While Motley specializes in digital illustration, her practices additionally include garment customization, logo design, painting, product design, and creative direction. Ever passionate about inspiring others, she strives to use her platform to encourage and inform her audience by sharing creative resources and how-to design videos. Inspired by her signature-shaped font style, Motley’s Fresh af design uses iconography to fill the fresh atmosphere that Febreze products create. The design reflects her love for a classic black outfit balanced by a pop of color—in this case, harmonious shades of blue.



For fans of Febreze, it’s easy to get the freshest look: starting today and ending May 1, fans will have a chance to win the limited-edition merch on FreshAsFebreze.com.

“Being Fresh af goes beyond simply curating the scent of your home—it’s a lifestyle,” says Angelica Matthews, Vice President at Febreze. “And these three influencers are Fresh af themselves, making them perfect partners to celebrate our 25th birthday.”

Launched in 1998 to address the problem of lingering cigarette smoke on clothes, Febreze has been on a mission to make every day smell Fresh af for a quarter of a century—and fabric refresher was only the beginning. Febreze has rolled out a series of innovations to fight tough odors and enable consumers to scent style their homes nearly every year. In 2004, Febreze entered the air freshening category with a novel nitrogen propellant and sleek shape that has since become iconic. Then, in 2010, Febreze launched what’s now known as Small Spaces to eliminate odors and exude fresh scent in hard-to-reach places without an outlet for a plug-in. And in 2016, Febreze combined its odor-fighting power with the beloved fresh laundry scent of Tide. With each innovation, from air fresheners to an endless world of luxurious scents, fans were eager to freshen up their homes from room to room. Now, they can take things to the next level with exclusive merch that keeps them fresh as Febreze from head-to-toe.

This year’s innovations come to their two OG products—Febreze Fabric Refresher and Febreze Air—to provide an enhanced scent experience while delivering on the odor-fighting prowess the brand is known for. Febreze Fabric Refresher now features an upgraded formula proven to deliver odor fighting power with longer-lasting freshness, even hours after spraying. It is currently available in Gain Original, Gain Island Fresh, Extra Strength, and Downy April Fresh.

Febreze AIR is getting an upgraded sprayer that creates a wider and finer spray pattern, enabling each spritz to stay in the air longer while increasing the fragrance’s longevity. This also comes with an upgrade to the product’s name – now Febreze Air Mist.

Both products and the entire Febreze portfolio remain family-, pet- and home-friendly. To learn more about Febreze and ensure your home is Fresh af visit Febreze.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and DC who are 18 years of age or older. The Fresh as Febreze Merch Giveaway starts 9:00 am ET on 4/11/23 and ends 1:00 pm ET on 5/1/23. Sponsored by The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC. For rules visit FreshAsFebreze.com.

ABOUT FEBREZE

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and tackling tough odors from fabrics and the air. Febreze® features a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from ridding of pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2F for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005121/en/