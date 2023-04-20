YPF SA reports

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

In accordance with the applicable rules, YPF is filing the interactive Data with this report.

About YPF

YPF is the leading energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 36% of the total oil and gas in the country and supplying 56% of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 service stations and other assets. YPF is leader in the production of unconventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a large offering consisting of fuels, natural gas, electricity, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Note: According with Section 203.01 (New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual) a copy of the 20F is available on our web site. Additionally, shareholders, holders of American Depositary Shares and bondholders of YPF S.A. may request a hard copy of our audited financial statements ended December 31, 2022, free of charge upon request.

