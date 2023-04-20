April 12, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced the appointment of technology and aerospace industry veteran Donald Walther as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

As a trusted advisor, Walther brings nearly three decades of legal expertise to his position as Comtech’s CLO. Walther’s experience spans both private and public companies in the commercial and defense sectors that are well aligned with Comtech’s future growth trajectories in U.S. and International markets. In his most recent position, Walther served as CLO and Corporate Secretary at Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous driving technology. Previously, Walther served as General Counsel for API Technologies Corp., TopBuildCorp., and Esterline Corporation where he led global organizations like Comtech through transformational change. Earlier, Walther held executive positions at The Heico Companies LLC, ITT Corporation, and The Boeing Company, where he was engaged in the commercial and defense businesses.

“Our One Comtech transformation is working—enabling us to expand into new markets; up-tier our systems, solutions, and services; and introduce new as-a-service business models,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “As Comtech continues to scale globally, we are expanding our leadership bench with some of the best and brightest in the industry to create more comprehensive value for our customers and make a lasting, positive impact in the world. As a trusted advisor known across global technology and aerospace markets, Don brings the deep expertise and skillset needed to position Comtech for the future.”

In his position as CLO, Walther will oversee the development and execution of corporate legal strategy, trade compliance, export control, security, contracts, and global leadership growth trajectories across U.S. and international markets. With Walther’s appointment as CLO, Yelena Simonyuk will continue supporting Comtech in a variety of legal matters while focusing her efforts and leadership in matters related to Security and Exchange Commission and other regulatory compliance and expanding her robust role in support of the Comtech Board of Directors as General Counsel.

“Comtech’s technology leadership and unique culture of innovation offer a truly unique opportunity to help connect the unconnected and empower individuals around the world,” said Walther. “I am thrilled to join this talented team as Comtech delivers on the customer-centric vision shared by its employees, shareholders, partners, and customers.”

Walther graduated from Duke University and earned a JD and MBA from the University of Chicago. He is the recipient of multiple industry and leadership awards and is a Six Sigma Green Belt with extensive experience in Strategic Goal Deployment.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411006006/en/