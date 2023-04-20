Comtech Names Industry Veteran Donald Walther as Chief Legal Officer

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

April 12, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced the appointment of technology and aerospace industry veteran Donald Walther as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

As a trusted advisor, Walther brings nearly three decades of legal expertise to his position as Comtech’s CLO. Walther’s experience spans both private and public companies in the commercial and defense sectors that are well aligned with Comtech’s future growth trajectories in U.S. and International markets. In his most recent position, Walther served as CLO and Corporate Secretary at Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous driving technology. Previously, Walther served as General Counsel for API Technologies Corp., TopBuildCorp., and Esterline Corporation where he led global organizations like Comtech through transformational change. Earlier, Walther held executive positions at The Heico Companies LLC, ITT Corporation, and The Boeing Company, where he was engaged in the commercial and defense businesses.

“Our One Comtech transformation is working—enabling us to expand into new markets; up-tier our systems, solutions, and services; and introduce new as-a-service business models,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “As Comtech continues to scale globally, we are expanding our leadership bench with some of the best and brightest in the industry to create more comprehensive value for our customers and make a lasting, positive impact in the world. As a trusted advisor known across global technology and aerospace markets, Don brings the deep expertise and skillset needed to position Comtech for the future.”

In his position as CLO, Walther will oversee the development and execution of corporate legal strategy, trade compliance, export control, security, contracts, and global leadership growth trajectories across U.S. and international markets. With Walther’s appointment as CLO, Yelena Simonyuk will continue supporting Comtech in a variety of legal matters while focusing her efforts and leadership in matters related to Security and Exchange Commission and other regulatory compliance and expanding her robust role in support of the Comtech Board of Directors as General Counsel.

“Comtech’s technology leadership and unique culture of innovation offer a truly unique opportunity to help connect the unconnected and empower individuals around the world,” said Walther. “I am thrilled to join this talented team as Comtech delivers on the customer-centric vision shared by its employees, shareholders, partners, and customers.”

Walther graduated from Duke University and earned a JD and MBA from the University of Chicago. He is the recipient of multiple industry and leadership awards and is a Six Sigma Green Belt with extensive experience in Strategic Goal Deployment.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230411006006r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411006006/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.