Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced Crackle Connex, a new advertising sales platform that simplifies the advertising buying process, has signed deals with two of the fastest growing Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) networks in the US – rapidly scaling its reach to over 10,000 video screens. The company is adding screens through agreements with Coinstar’s adPlanet™ Retail Media Group – the largest grocery and retail DOOH network in the US, and Velocity, a Managed Solutions Company – an industry-leading technology solutions provider of digital signage and DOOH media solutions across a nationwide high traffic retail-focused network that includes movie theaters and grocery stores, among others.

With the addition of over 6,500 video screens from adPlanet, 950 from Velocity in hospitality and cinema lobbies, and 3,000 current Redbox video screens, these two deals will expand Crackle Connex’s DOOH reach to over 10,000 video screens, giving brands a powerful new way to engage millions of consumers.

“Retail media is fast becoming the hottest place to promote a brand message,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The 10,000 plus video screens resulting from the adPlanet, Velocity, and Redbox alliance will allow advertisers to reach millions of consumers at the point of purchase.”

“CTV and DOOH are at a critical intersection right now, we are thrilled to be aligned with Crackle Connex, a leader in the CTV space, on all of adPlanet’s CTV initiatives,” said Cliff Wohl, general manager for adPlanet Retail Media Group.

“The convergence of digital media audience buying with digital screens along the path to purchase creates a robust platform for advertisers to connect with consumers throughout the funnel. We are excited to be aligned with Crackle Connex and very optimistic for the impact this will create for advertisers,” said John McCauley, senior vice president of Media for Velocity.

Crackle Connex has signed the following deals:

adPlanet Retail Media Group provides exclusive access to the 1.4 billion monthly impressions accessible by Coinstar, the global leader in self-service coin counting kiosks. Crackle Connex will work with adPlanet to sell advertising inventory on the company’s 6,500+ video screens located on top of Coinstar kiosks in high-traffic locations within premier grocery stores nationwide.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 32,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar

adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar is the largest grocery & retail DOOH network with measurable, verified impressions. Positioned in premier grocery retail locations across the US with the potential to reach 1.4 billion impressions a month, adPlanet provides brands with visibility and frequency among highly lucrative shoppers including those who are transacting at the 17,000+ kiosks in the Coinstar retail network. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adplanetads.com.

About Velocity MSC

Velocity is a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support for voice, data, and network, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. With its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services, Velocity continuously monitors telecom and technology environments – enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

Founded in 2005, Velocity offers CLEC services in all 50 states, has over 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.velocitymsc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

