Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Distribution Agreement with YouTube TV to Add Carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, CHARGE! and TBD

11 hours ago
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (“Sinclair”) today announced a distribution agreement with YouTube TV to add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, CHARGE! and TBD to YouTube TV’s service offerings.

The agreement also extends YouTube TV’s existing carriage of Sinclair’s CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliated television broadcast stations.

Tennis Channel, the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle and T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, are scheduled to debut on June 1st, to coincide with Roland-Garros (the French Open). These additions give YouTube TV subscribers a means to watch Tennis Channel’s exclusive, live coverage of more than 93% of the professional tennis events each year.

Sinclair’s multicast networks CHARGE!, with a lineup of high-profile police procedural dramas, and TBD, featuring a slate of reality-based series, are also scheduled to launch on YouTube TV June 1st. Additionally, the agreement renews carriage of Comet, Sinclair’s network for fans of sci-fi and fantasy, bringing all three of Sinclair’s multicast television networks to YouTube TV’s lineup, offering subscribers access to the top fan-favorite series and franchises.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that brings Tennis Channel, T2 and all three of our Emerging Networks to YouTube TV, a valued partner of ours,” said Will Bell, SVP, Head of Distribution & Network Relations for Sinclair. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring our unrivaled content to people wherever they want to experience it. With Roland-Garros kicking-off May 28th, the timing is perfect for YouTube TV customers.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple and award-winning experience. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies and more, and can tune in on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). With over 5 million subscribers and trialers, YouTube TV offers features such as unlimited cloud DVR storage space, the ability to view key sports plays, hide spoilers and check out real-time stats.

