PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced it has received the international privacy certification of six of its cloud-based informatics programs. The certification, ISO/IEC 27701, recognizes that Illumina implements, and complies with, robust, international data privacy requirements.

Illumina received an ISO/IEC 27701 certification for the following programs:

BaseSpace Sequence Hub

Clarity LIMS

Correlation Engine

Illumina Connected Analytics

The following products were also certified to support customers on historical software:

TruSight Software

BaseSpace Variant Interpreter

The certification was developed in 2019 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to provide a global standard for privacy protection. Obtaining an ISO/IEC 27701 certification requires the documentation of policies, procedures, and protocols demonstrating that a company applies high standards of data protection to personally identifiable information, such as names, Social Security numbers, and biometrics.

"Our newest privacy certification helps our customers comply with national and international data privacy standards, and better protects sensitive NGS data from potential cyberattacks," said Alex Aravanis, chief technology officer of Illumina. "Data breaches in the health care and pharmaceutical spaces are some of the costliest in the world, and Illumina prides itself on maintaining best-in-class privacy protections and processes."

ISO/IEC 27701 builds on Illumina's ISO/IEC 27001 certification, first earned in 2017. ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), and it ensures that certified businesses have organized, implemented, and consistently maintain their ISMS. Both certifications were performed by Schellman, a US-based certification body accredited by the American National Standards Institute's National Accreditations Board and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

For more information on Illumina's cloud-based and on-premise software, visit illumina.com/products/by-type/informatics-products.html.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

[email protected]

Media:

David McAlpine

347-327-1336

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illuminas-cloud-based-informatics-programs-recognized-for-robust-international-data-privacy-protections-301795597.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.