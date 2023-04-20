Energous+Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, and InnoTractor — a European provider of IoT-based solutions for logistics and supply chain applications — today announced a partnership to integrate wireless power solutions for real-time asset tracking across various industries witnessing significant IoT growth. The partnership will enable InnoTractor to integrate and deploy Energous’ PowerBridge technology and Wiliot’s IoT Pixel tags, providing customers with a solution featuring lower costs, increased mobility and improved sustainability.

As IoT continues its rapid growth, including in the asset tracking market, deploying cost-effective and reliable solutions is critical to cost optimization efforts among supply chains. A complex ecosystem, asset tracking infrastructure features multiple subsystems interacting with each other to uniquely identify items such as finished goods or raw materials, and to provide end users with real-time information on stock status. Deploying complete asset tracking solutions requires extensive effort and collaboration from different parties, in particular system components suppliers and system integrators. Through this partnership, Energous will provide its wireless power technology and Wiliot IoT Pixel labels which InnoTractor will integrate into different asset tracking subsystems to deliver customized, wirelessly powered IoT solutions for logistics and supply chain customers.

“The asset tracking market is exploding alongside the growth of IoT, driving the need to provide internet-connected asset tracker deployments with reliable and consistent power,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Our partnership with InnoTractor expands our reach into the European market, enabling them to provide customized wireless power solutions to their end customers.”

Founded in 2018, InnoTractor implements digital technologies for a better world. Using IoT, blockchain, cloud and the latest wireless technologies, InnoTractor reduces emissions and waste, including waste of time, operational inefficiencies, loss of opportunity and wasted physical goods due to insufficiently controlled conditions during transport. It provides IoT-based solutions for logistics and supply chains to track assets like RTI (Returnable Transport Items), ownership and monitor goods and conditions, supporting customers from business needs to complete solutions over the lifetime of the solution. InnoTractor’s solutions enable customers with actionable insights and control over their supply chain, monitor service level agreements and connect parties in the end-to-end supply chain. Wiliot products and services, such as its IoT Pixel tags, provide an essential part of the complete customer solution for asset detection and goods condition monitoring.

“This partnership is a tremendous example of system suppliers like Energous and Wiliot working with IoT platform providers and integrators like InnoTractor to develop solutions to solve one of the most pressing challenges in asset tracking: how to provide reliable power to IoT devices in large deployments,” said Frank Hermans, CEO at InnoTractor. “We share with Energous a vision of enabling a new generation of IoT devices free from the burden of replaceable batteries and power cables and with lower costs, increased mobility and sustainability.”

The joint solution will include Energous PowerBridges along with Wiliot IoT Pixel tags by leveraging its inlay-assembly and tag-conversion partners. InnoTractor will provide its Gravity IoT platform, Orbitz trackers and gateways and its integration services in various operational environments, tailoring the implementation to the customer need at competitive costs.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About InnoTractor

InnoTractor is an IoT company with the vision of “Zero waste supply chains”. InnoTractor implements digital technologies for a better world. Using IoT (Internet-of-Things), blockchain, cloud and the latest wireless technologies it reduces waste and emissions in supply chains. By providing essential information to existing business systems it identifies waste of time, operational inefficiencies, loss of client opportunity but also wasted physical goods due to insufficiently controlled conditions during transport. InnoTractor combines its own Gravity IoT and DiLLaS™ ledger platforms, Orbitz IoT devices with the latest 3rd party technology to provide the best lifecycle solutions for its customers.

InnoTractor was founded in 2018 by Frank Hermans and has grown to a team of 16 professionals, serving customers in the packaging-, production-, healthcare industries in Europe.

