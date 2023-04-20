The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that Alkaline88® has earned full nationwide distribution within all banners operated by The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”), the nation’s largest grocer. The Alkaline88® 1-Gallon and 3-Liter will be added to a combined 1,141 new points of distribution. The brand is expanding into five new divisions of Kroger across the country, including 130 Fred Meyer locations in the Pacific Northwest.

Kroger is the country’s largest grocer and one of the world’s largest retailers.

Kroger has nearly 2,300 stores in 35 states, operating under 28 different names, serving 11 million customers a day in-store and online.

Alkaline88 will now be sold in every division of Kroger across the country.

“Alkaline88® will now be available to shoppers in every Kroger Co. banner across the country,” said Frank Chessman, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Alkaline88 is the best-selling bulk-sized enhanced water in the country by a wide margin. Our products have performed strongly in Kroger for years. With the expansion of our 1-Gallon and 3-Liter bottles to hundreds of new stores across five divisions, we’ve now earned full distribution throughout all Kroger banners nationwide, nearly 2,300 locations.

“According to Nielsen data for Total US Food ending 1/28/23, our 1-Gallon’s sales per distribution point for the last 52 weeks ranks 7th best out of the top-100 value-added-water SKUs. That kind of category-leading sales velocity means that every new placement adds up and that we can really take advantage of such a substantial new rollout in Kroger, the largest supermarket operator in the country.”

The five new divisions began stocking the Alkaline88 1-Gallon and 3-Liter in late March. The Company anticipates full nationwide distribution across all Kroger Co. banners to be completed by late April.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the kind of category-leading sales velocity means that every new placement adds up and that the Company can really take advantage of such a substantial new rollout in Kroger; and that the Company anticipates full nationwide distribution across all Kroger Co. banners to be completed by late April. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

