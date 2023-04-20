GXO Expands Partnership with Sainsbury's to Become their Dedicated Warehouse Partner in Food

10 hours ago
GXO to operate six additional warehouses for the UK retailer’s fresh and frozen food

Selected based on specialist sector expertise and experience

LONDON, UK and GREENWICH, Conn., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today it has been selected by Sainsbury’s, the second largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, to be its dedicated warehouse partner for fresh and frozen food. As part of changes to its logistics operations, Sainsbury’s will consolidate its Food warehousing from three different logistics partners to GXO.

The expanded partnership is part of Sainsbury’s strategy to transform and simplify its network, making best use of its partners’ expertise to provide better service and availability for customers, drive innovation and facilitate the sharing of industry best practice.

GXO has had a longstanding partnership with Sainsbury’s, supporting the company’s sustainability agenda managing nine reverse logistics sites as well as a food warehouse. As part of the new agreement, GXO will expand its services to operate an additional six warehouses for fresh and frozen food nationwide, bringing its expertise in technology, tailored warehousing solutions and industry leading capabilities.

“We have enjoyed a great partnership with Sainsbury’s for several years and are thrilled to be named its dedicated food warehouse partner,” said Gavin Williams, GXO Managing Director, UK and Ireland. “The partnership materially expands our relationship and is a testament to our expertise and our proven track record of operational excellence, customer service and innovation that drives performance and sustainability. We look forward to supporting Sainsbury’s at a national level through a more expansive, enhanced and innovative offering in fulfilment.”

As part of changes to Sainsbury’s logistics operations, all impacted colleagues will be transferred to Sainsbury’s new providers, including GXO, over the course of 2023 and 2024, and consultation is now beginning. During the next 15 months, Sainsbury’s will work closely with colleagues, unions and partners to prioritize and support those who are impacted by these changes.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totalling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
[email protected]

