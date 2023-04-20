National Fuel Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

10 hours ago
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (:NFG) second quarter fiscal 2023 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Timothy J. Silverstein, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer (effective May 1, 2023); and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=96471e60&confId=49148
After registering, you will receive your access details via email.

To join by telephone on the day of call
Operator Assisted Dial-In:
United States (Toll Free): 1-833-470-1428
Access Code: 565178

This teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar.

An audio replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, May 11, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 313864.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654
