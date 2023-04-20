Illinois American Water & University of Illinois Extension Offer Tips for Clean Water Conservation in Free Webinar Series

10 hours ago
Water conservation is a common interest for both University+of+Illinois+Extension and Illinois+American+Water%2C which have a mutual goal of educating people about this valuable resource. To further this goal, Illinois American Water is sponsoring the Clean Water Conservation Webinar Series, four 30-minute online sessions focusing on conservation topics.

"We are honored to partner with University of Illinois Extension in providing essential tips on how consumers can use water wisely and protect this critical resource," said Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli.

The inaugural webinar "Water Conservation at Home" is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at noon and will be led by Peggy+Doty%2C Natural Resources, Environment, and Energy educator. "The aim is to reach Illinois residents in a dedicated way so they can make informed choices about water usage," explains Shibu+Kar%2C University of Illinois Extension Natural Resources, Environment, and Energy assistant dean and program leader.

Registration for the webinar is required. Visit go.illinois.edu%2FIllinoisAmericanWaterWebinarSeries to register. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Wendy Ferguson at [email protected] Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

Future webinar topics include:

  • July 17 | Summer outdoor wise water use
  • Oct 16 | Learn what microplastics are and how to prevent pollution at home
  • Jan 22 | Plant a pollinator garden to conserve water

Illinois American Water also has a variety of helpful materials online in the Wise+Water+Use section of the website. Information for conserving water inside and outside the home is provided, including when best to water lawns and gardens, how to make lawns more drought-tolerant, and how to identify hidden leaks with a leak detection kit.

ABOUT ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER
Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS EXTENSION
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005178/en/

