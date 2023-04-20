%3Cb%3EBenson+Hill%3C%2Fb%3E, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The May 10 webcast will be accessible via a link on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at %3Cb%3Ebensonhill.com%3C%2Fb%3E or on Twitter at %3Cb%3E%40bensonhillinc.%3C%2Fb%3E

