Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of "America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+" by Newsweek

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) was named one of the top workplaces on Newsweek’s inaugural “America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+” list for creating an environment where all team members feel valued and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. HGV is the only vacation ownership company on the list and earned four and a half stars out of five on their equality score.

“We’re proud to have so many team members from all walks of life come together at HGV,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “Thank you to Newsweek for recognizing our efforts to cultivate a supportive workplace where our team members can be their most authentic selves.”

The company offers 12 Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), which bring together team members with shared backgrounds and are an instrumental aspect of HGV’s inclusive culture. These empowered groups further foster the openness, integrity and respect the company strives for while sustaining an environment of continual learning through the TMRGs commitment to work in service of their communities. HGV’s “Pride” TMRG focuses on uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals and providing them with a space for visibility where the community can come together and have their voices be heard. The company also supports the growth of LGBTQ+ team members to leadership positions and often highlights their accomplishments, demonstrating how HGV accepts and stands beside the LGBTQ+ community.

HGV’s various work-life benefits encompass the needs of all team members and their families, including its exceptional adoption assistance benefit program, which has been ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation’s “Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces” list for the last three years.

Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the “America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023” list by conducting a large-scale independent survey of more than 57,000 employees who identify as LGBTQ+ and work for companies with at least 1,000 employees and that have created an inclusive and supportive work environment. The reviews ranked companies based on criteria like "proactive management of a diverse workforce."

The full list of Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023 is currently available at newsweek.com%2Frankings.

To explore available openings at HGV, visit careers.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit+www.corporate.hgv.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230411005751r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005751/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.