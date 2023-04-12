Landis+Gyr Will Provide Advanced Metering Technology for EPCOR Water Meters in City of Edmonton

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023

EPCOR will deploy AMI modules for approximately 270,000 water meters using Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect network

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) has signed a contract with EPCOR Water to provide AMI technology and related services for water meters in the City of Edmonton.

Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

The agreement includes RF Mesh Series 5 water modules for water meters, software upgrades and implementation of advanced network security. A component of the Gridstream® Connect platform, the water modules will operate on the utility's existing RF mesh network, which currently supports about 435,000 advanced electric meters. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Gridstream Connect provides utilities with a flexible platform to connect intelligent devices, such as smart meters, streetlights, load management and distribution sensors, for measuring and monitoring energy and water resources.

"With Gridstream, EPCOR is able to leverage its electric network and operating system to extend AMI to their water customers," said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. "Our AMI solution for water not only supports advanced capabilities such as leak detection, reverse flow, and tamper detection, but it also provides flexible installation options to best fit the needs of the utility."

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact

Landis+Gyr
Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]
320-307-7486

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN67032&sd=2023-04-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landisgyr-will-provide-advanced-metering-technology-for-epcor-water-meters-in-city-of-edmonton-301794715.html

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN67032&Transmission_Id=202304121000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN67032&DateId=20230412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.