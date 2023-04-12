Nielsen and Sinclair Broadcast Group Agree to Multi-Year Renewal for Local and National Audience Measurement

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023

Renewal includes measurement of local TV stations, national networks, regional cable channel, and national unwired network.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced a multi-year renewal agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a leading provider of local news, for Nielsen Local and National audience measurement services.

As part of the agreement, Sinclair will continue to utilize Nielsen audience measurement services for 197 local television stations and one regional cable channel across 84 local markets, as well as its national networks, including the Tennis Channel, TBD, Charge! Comet, and national unwired network.

Sinclair will also continue to leverage a range of Nielsen tools to complement the aforementioned Local and National audience measurement and drive their business goals, including Nielsen Ad Intel, Nielsen Scarborough, and Nielsen TV/MRI Fusion.

Understanding audience behavior at the local and national level is essential in order to reach the right people at the right time. Utilizing a comprehensive suite of Nielsen solutions will give Sinclair a complete view of its audiences across its assets to better serve advertisers and make critical programming decisions. Nielsen's audience-first measurement uses a representative persons-level panel to deliver the most accurate picture of local and national audiences.

"We are delighted to continue as Sinclair's long standing provider of audience measurement and delivering insights that help power its strategic growth initiatives across local and national TV, regional sports and out-of-home services." said Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Audio and Local TV at Nielsen. "As the media landscape continues to become more complex and media owners continue to diversify their platforms, Nielsen remains committed to delivering accurate, equitable, and unbiased measurement across all forms of media."

About Nielsen
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE Nielsen

