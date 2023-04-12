Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Alliance

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2023

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Tessco (NASDAQ: TESS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Alliance.

Ademi_LLP_Logo.jpg

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tessco-technologies-incorporated or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Tessco's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Tessco's shareholders are expected to receive only $9.00 in cash, resulting in Tessco's enterprise value of approximately $161.4 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Tessco by imposing a significant penalty if Tessco accepts a superior bid. Tessco insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Tessco's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Tessco.

If you own Tessco common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tessco-technologies-incorporated.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

favicon.png?sn=CG68156&sd=2023-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-tessco-technologies-incorporated-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-alliance-301795497.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG68156&Transmission_Id=202304121030PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG68156&DateId=20230412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.