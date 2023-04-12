Century Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 12, 2023

Top 10 National Homebuilder Now Selling at East Virginia Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at East Virginia Village, a new townhome community in Denver.

Rendering_of_Townhomes_at_EVV.jpg

Nestled close to Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center and downtown Denver, this community offers a prime real estate opportunity in a vibrant location with access to the Cherry Creek School District. Outdoor lovers will enjoy close proximity to the Cook Park Recreation Center, the Cherry Creek Trail, Garland Park—featuring a lake, athletic fields, tennis courts and volleyball courts–and Kennedy Golf Course, all within 10 minutes. Residents can also grab a bite to eat at various local restaurants within walking distance, or take a short drive to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center for shops and entertainment.

Already selling quickly—with nearly 20% sold in just a few weeks of opening—East Virginia Village boasts three exclusive floor plans and exceptional included features like attached 2-bay garages. This anticipated community also provides low-maintenance living, with a small fenced-in front yard on select homes and a professionally managed Metro District. In addition, East Virginia Village features a park with play equipment, seating areas, BBQ grills and dog stations.

See available homes and schedule a tour today at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EastVirginiaVillage.

NOW SELLING:

East Virginia Village| Denver
Townhomes from the mid $400s

  • 74 two-story townhomes
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Up to approximately 1,378 square feet
  • Attached 2-bay garages
  • Fenced-in front yards
  • Model for tour (Sonoma floor plan)

1900 S. Poplar Court
Denver, CO 80224

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

