Insight Recognized as Fortinet 2022 Growth Partner of the Year

9 hours ago
Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, was recognized as 2022 Growth Partner of the Year for Fortinet, an industry leader in cybersecurity. The award recognizes partners that have demonstrated accelerated growth over the past year focused on client success by leveraging Fortinet solutions.

Cybersecurity continues to be a top area of focus for companies navigating their digital transformation journey. According to the Insight-commissioned+Foundry+survey, 51% of IT leaders admitted to being impacted by a cybersecurity breach in the last 12 months. Businesses today require modern infrastructure and security solutions that reinforce safety across multiple solution areas: IoT, the modern edge, wireless connectivity, cloud mobility, artificial intelligence and more.

“Modernizing infrastructure and strengthening security environments is fundamental to the success of a digital transformation initiative. Organizations that neglect to modernize leave critical company and customer data vulnerable to cyberthreats. Updating your security environment — and processes — not only cuts response time but equips you with the right tools to safeguard your business,” said Juan Orlandini, CTO for North America & Distinguished Engineer at Insight.

As a Solutions Integrator, Insight has helped organizations strengthen their infrastructure and secure their data and networks for 35 years. Insight simplifies security by reducing complexity and increasing visibility. Insight cybersecurity experts help clients adopt the right security solutions that support them in building a secure foundation that enables transformation. Insight leverages Fortinet solutions to provide clients with best-fit integrated solutions and automated workflows — prioritizing the security of people, devices and data everywhere.

More information about Insight’s security services is available on the security+and+networking+page at solutions.insight.com. To learn more about Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

