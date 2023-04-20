OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform founded by Clay Travis, announced today that Dan Dakich has signed a multi-year contract to continue as the host of the Don’t @ Me! show every Monday through Friday from 9AM - 11AM/ET exclusively on OutKick.com and across all OutKick social platforms.

Since launching on OutKick in 2021, Don’t @ Me! with host Dan Dakich provides his unfiltered commentary on the latest trends in sports and a variety of other topics, as well as interviews with high-profile sports figures including Tom Izzo, Urban Meyer, Jim Boeheim, and many more.

In making the announcement Travis said, “Dan has been instrumental in the success of OutKick and I’m thrilled to have him on board. Every day his high energy, humor, and bold opinions drive fans to the platform and create awareness of the great content produced by OutKick.”

Dakich added, “I’ve had so much fun hosting my show with OutKick and am excited to keep it rolling. The team is tremendous and allows me to not only speak my mind but shed light on the most compelling sports news of the day. I can’t thank OutKick enough for giving me this platform.”

Dakich is renowned for his career as a college men’s basketball coach for Bowling Green State University, West Virginia University, Indiana University, and his many years under Bobby Knight. After coaching, Dakich was the radio host of The Dan Dakich Show on the Indianapolis radio station WFNI, a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network and lead game analyst for ESPN’s Big 10 basketball coverage.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

