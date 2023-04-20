TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. ( OTCQX:SWISF, Financial)(CSE:SKUR)( FRA:GDT0, Financial) recently announced that it has added a new security feature for all of its web-based solutions. 2FA, more commonly known as two-factor authentication, is now available to help increase login credential security.

Sekur is a cybersecurity and internet privacy company that provides private and secure communications solutions. It uses its own servers hosted in Switzerland, and military-grade encryption security and combines it with its proprietary encryption and Swiss data privacy laws.

2FA is an identity verification method that creates access security across apps and platforms. 2FA provides a higher level of security than single-factor authentication, which would be something like only providing a password or passcode to log in. 2FA takes it one step forward and asks for a second factor, like a security token, fingerprint or email verification. This method makes it much harder for hackers to gain access.

It is unsurprising that Sekur has added this function to its solutions, as the company's core values are security and privacy. Sekur is a closed-loop platform with multiple layers of privacy and security. Its products like SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and the newly launched SekurVPN offer users complete privacy because their code is unavailable for the manipulation that causes hacks. In the 10 years that Sekur has existed, they have had zero ransom instructions from hackers. Sekur has successfully built a brand that prides itself on state-of-the-art technology allowing for secure and private communication.

2FA is just one of the many ways Sekur is able to ensure security and privacy for its global users. While it is optional, users can opt-in to use the 2FA feature for all existing Sekur solutions. This is especially useful after the recent news that some Samsung products are vulnerable to hackers through phone number breaches.

In related news, Sekur has launched SekurVPN and is awaiting approval from iOS AppStore and Google Play Store for Android. The company's VPN solution is highly encrypted and not connected to big tech. One major factor about SekurVPN is the fact that users will not need to register their phone numbers to download the app on iOS or Android, rendering the user "invisible" to hackers snooping on users' phone numbers and penetrating their devices through that weakness.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data shared , "We are very pleased to launch the 2FA feature to all our solutions, and to announce that we are on track to launch SekurVPN on time April 7, 2023. The opt-in 2FA is optional of course, however, we recommend business users to implement this extra security measure to minimize cyber intrusions into their account. With 2FA implemented, we are increasing our chances of getting more and more businesses adopting Sekur as their communications platform of choice. Businesses have been asking for this implementation and we have answered their requests. We do anticipate some immediate benefits from this 2FA feature implementation. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and, as we are not connected to any BigTech or Hyperscaler platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We look forward to continuing to offer true data privacy to all individuals and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

