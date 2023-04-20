NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / In 2013, SAIC joined forces with Building Homes for Heroes (BHH), which builds and modifies homes and then gifts them - mortgage-free - to veterans and their families. To date, SAIC has helped donate 13 homes to our military heroes and their families and raised more than $500,000 through BHH. SAIC is proud to support BHH's mission and is committed to supporting our veterans and all those serving in our military.

SAIC employees play a big role in our support of BHH and veterans. Before each new home is gifted to a veteran, our employee volunteers help perform final welcome preparations. They also show their generosity through direct contributions. We continue to raise money for veterans and their families through BHH at our fundraising page.

This year, SAIC is honored to support the gifting of homes to our newest BHH heroes: U.S. Army Sergeant Alberto Montrond, Air Force Technical Sergeant Rahmeka Hopkins and Navy Petty Officer Second Class Anthony Thompson. See our BHH heroes gallery here for their stories.

Learn more about our citizenship partnerships and initiatives at our Citizenship and Community Engagement page.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 25,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.7 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

