GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp.(OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the entering of an official agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Stantec) to begin conducting an MRE (mineral resource estimation) by collecting and analyzing geological data from the Midnight Owl site. Stantec is a multinational consulting firm that provides engineering, design, and consulting services across the mining and metals sector. Stantec has a strong reputation in the lithium industry with a team of experienced engineers and geologists who have worked on various lithium projects, including hard rock, sedimentary hosted and brine-based lithium projects. Stantec has worked with several mining companies in the lithium industry, providing a range of services, including resource evaluation, mine planning, processing and project management. They have been recognized for their expertise in lithium processing and extraction by being involved in the development of innovative lithium processing technologies. Stantec is also known for their commitment to sustainability and has worked on several projects that prioritize responsible mining practices and environmental stewardship. Phase One of the Stantec Engagement will produce an NI 43-101 Technical Report with their Recommendations and Drilling Location Map to be Used for Permitting.

This Project will be carried out by Qualified Person (QP) Ms. Mariea Kartick, P.Geo. Stantec Resource Geologist under the supervision of Mr. Derek Loveday P.Geo., Geological Services Manager USA,and also a QP. Ms. Kartick and Mr. Loveday have extensive Lithium Expertise and under Stantec have produced many Mineral Resource accesswireEstimates (MRE) in the last several years for Lithium-related Projects.

Stantec Consulting plays a critical role in the mining industry by providing specialized services and expertise that help mining companies to operate more sustainably, safely, and efficiently. These services may include:

﻿﻿﻿Environmental and Social Impact Assessment: Mining activities can have a significant impact on the environment and local communities. Stantec can conduct environmental and social impact assessments to identify potential risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.

﻿﻿﻿Engineering Design and Feasibility Studies: Stantec can provide engineering design and feasibility studies to help mining companies develop, plan and design new projects. These studies can help to identify technical, economic, and environmental feasibility of a project before it is implemented.

﻿﻿﻿Health and Safety Consulting: Mining operations can be dangerous, Stantec can provide health and safety consulting services to help comply with regulations, develop safety procedures, and implement training programs to reduce accidents and injuries.

﻿﻿﻿Project Management: Help mining companies to manage complex projects by providing project management services. This can include developing project plans, managing budgets and timelines, and coordinating.

﻿﻿﻿Operations Improvement: can help to optimize operations by identifying areas for improvement, developing strategies to increase efficiency and reduce costs, and implementing best practices.

On the signed agreement with Stantec, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer of BrightRock, said "this is a monumental step forward for BrightRock Gold Corp. Stantec is capable of providing services at every stage of the mining life cycle, grassroots exploration all the way through operation and eventual reclamation. We are confident that with Stantec now engaged we can start checking off the major steps one by one, a NI 43-101, resource assessment and reserve estimation for the Midnight Owl Project, at an incredibly efficient rate. Once the Phase one is completed, final 2 phases will commence with Obtaining the Required Permits and Subsequent Field Drilling under Stantec Supervision and ultimately the Initial MRE report from the Drill results."

Contact & Learn More:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

[email protected]

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/ and/or northamericalithium.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 3000 acres, 147 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748770/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Engages-Stantec-Consulting-Services-Inc-Stantec-to-Begin-Phase-One-of-a-Three-Phase-Approach-to-Produce-an-Initial-Mineral-Resource-Estimate-MRE-for-the-Midnight-Owl-Lithium-Project



