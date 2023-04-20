NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / The list recognizes 100 companies with the best corporate responsibility reputations in the world

Whirlpool Corporation announced that is has been included in the Global RepTrak 100 for 2023, which recognizes companies for their ability to build and communicate their commitment to corporate responsibility as well as develop positive relationships with consumers, employees, and the community.

"We are proud to be recognized by RepTrak for our efforts to bring our corporate vision to life and be the best kitchen and laundry company in constant pursuit of improving life at home," said Pam Klyn, senior vice president of corporate relations and sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation. "This accomplishment would not be possible without our employees who work every day to earn trust by innovating for our consumers, nurturing our talent to bring out the best ideas, protecting our environment, and helping our communities thrive."

This accomplishment would not be possible without our employees who work every day to earn trust by innovating for our consumers, nurturing our talent to bring out the best ideas, protecting our environment, and helping our communities thrive."

For over 111 years, Whirlpool Corp. has remained committed to corporate social responsibility, resulting in the company's House+Home strategy. Through this framework, the company continues to prioritize its 23-year-old global relationship with Habitat for Humanity, recently concluding the first two phases of a three-phase commitment to Habitat's BuildBetter with Whirlpool Initiative, a commitment to build 250 climate-resilient and energy efficient homes in the United States, including donating energy efficient appliances. At the onset of the war in Ukraine, the company's EMEA employees, with Habitat for Humanity, worked tirelessly to provide shelter and monetary assistance to displaced families in Hungary, Poland, Moldova and Slovakia.

Whirlpool Corp. also continued to advance local communities through education and neighborhood revitalization, leveraging the collective impact of collaborations with the United Way, Consul brand's Consulado da Mulher, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Whirlpool brand's Care Counts and the Feel Good Fridge programs sponsored by its U.S. Sales team and Maytag brand.

Whirlpool Corp. is also frequently recognized for its efforts related to corporate responsibility and company culture. So far this year, the company was named one of Fortune's Admired Companies and included on America's Most JUST Companies list for 2023.

The Global RepTrak 100 measures perceptions of a company's key drivers of corporate responsibility, including Citizenship, Governance and Workplace, and assesses its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials. The list is based on data collected from 230,000 ratings across 14 global economies and is pulled from online surveys, media content, and third-party sources. Data collection takes place from December 2022 through January 2023.

Click here to learn more and see the full Global RepTrak 100 for 2023.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748814/Whirlpool-Corporation-Recognized-for-Commitment-to-Corporate-Responsibility-by-RepTrak-in-the-Global-RepTrak-100-for-the-Eleventh-Consecutive-Year



