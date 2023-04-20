The Battery Show and Medical Design & Manufacturing West Honored in Trade Show Executives "Fastest 50" and "Next 50" Nominations

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering shares its inclusion in the Trade Show Executive "Fastest 50" Honorees list recognizing 50 of the fastest growing trade shows held in the U.S. by associations and independent show organizers.tse-fast50honoreehorz-rev-2022-1.png

The Battery Show North America, listed for a Fastest 50 Award in two fastest growing categories: Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space and Total Attendance. Co-located shows of the largest West Coast manufacturing event including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing West, Plastec West and West Pack, were also nominated for a Fastest 50 award under the Total Attendance category.

"The Battery Show is thrilled to be selected as one of the Fastest 50 Trade Shows across two major categories in audience and scale, a testament to the continuing growth in the advanced battery and EV market," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director and selected Top Executive of The Battery Show North America. "This recognition is a reflection of the dedication the team has invested to propel the advanced battery and EV industries forward through our event and community. It is extremely gratifying to see the industry response to the return to live events through The Battery Show." 

"For over 38 years, IME West is the leading manufacturing trade show on the West Coast, showcasing the widest breadth of innovation across medical, design, automation technology, plastics, packaging, cannabis and much more," comments Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, IME West. "We are proud to be recognized by the Trade Show Executive for an impactful experience that co-locates five specialized shows under the engineering umbrella." 

TSE also honors the "Next 50", a list of up and coming shows to watch as future contenders to the Fastest 50. The Battery Show, in the Exhibiting Companies category, alongside MD&M West for Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space, were both nominated for Next 50 Awards.

Informa Markets received a total of 19 nominations in this year's Fastest 50 Honorees list, three of which are included within the Informa Markets Engineering portfolio. 

This year's Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 Awards & Summit will take place May 1-3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the winners from each category will be announced. 

Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. 

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas 
Informa Markets Engineering 
[email protected]

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748707/The-Battery-Show-and-Medical-Design-Manufacturing-West-Honored-in-Trade-Show-Executives-Fastest-50-and-Next-50-Nominations

img.ashx?id=748707

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.