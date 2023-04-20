Albertsons Companies' Sincerely Health™ Platform Introduces New Apple Watch Integration Enabling Customers to Earn Healthy Points for Closing Activity Rings

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announces a unique collaboration with Apple to bring activity data from Apple Watch and iPhone to the Sincerely+Health digital health and wellness platform. Customers who wear Apple Watch Series 3 or later can now choose to share their activity data with their Sincerely Health account and earn up to 75 points daily for closing all three Activity rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. Customers who do not have an Apple Watch can connect their iPhone with iOS 16 through the Fitness app and earn up to 25 points each day for closing their Move ring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005683/en/

SH_and_Apple.jpg

Earn grocery rewards daily at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and more by closing your Activity rings through the Sincerely Health platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are taking another step towards our commitment to inspire well-being by rewarding customers for their physical activity. Customers can now connect their Apple Watch or iPhone and receive rewards for closing their activity rings," said Omer Gajial, Chief Digital Officer and EVP Health at Albertsons Companies. "By integrating Apple Watch with the Sincerely Health platform, we are making it easy for customers to get value and also receive incentives for achieving their fitness goals.”

Additionally, all Sincerely Health users can improve their overall health score and earn points toward grocery coupons and discounts by setting up one or multiple goals related to physical activity, nutrition, lifestyle and sleep. Users can manage their personal+data by choosing what information to share.

Sincerely Health is designed to measure a customer’s Health Score based on seven dimensions of well-being: activity, mindfulness, sleep, mental well-being, physical health, nutrition and healthy habits. Therefore, customers can access health-related resources and receive personalized guidance and recommendations for selecting the right foods and establishing goals for mental and general well-being. Sincerely Health also offers an online pharmacy experience where customers can manage pharmacy prescriptions and schedule vaccine appointments.

Sincerely Health is a free digital health and wellness tool available on 16 Albertsons Cos. grocery banners and websites, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more.

Click here for downloadable images or to sign up for a Sincerely Health account click+here.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 25, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005683r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005683/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.