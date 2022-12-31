SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Earnings on Thursday, April 20, 2023

5 hours ago
PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., April 12, 2023

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the first-quarter 2023 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8123608.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl
SEI
+1 610-676-4052
[email protected]

Leslie Wojcik
SEI
+1 610-676-4191
[email protected]

