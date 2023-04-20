NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Tiny parts like precision mechanical springs and wire forms bring many of the innovative devices at Medtronic to life. And we care about where they come from - both from a quality and a community standpoint.

For us, Springfield Spring and Stamping, a certified minority-owned company, delivers both. And obtaining corporate clients like Medtronic was key to the Massachusetts-based company's growth.

This commitment to supplier diversity helps local community members gain access to the bedrock of wealth creation: a well-paying and reliable job. And it helps build stronger businesses - for all involved.

"Our partnership with Medtronic has become one of the cornerstones to our business growth," said Springfield Spring owner Norman Rodrigues. "This growth allows us to invest in new manufacturing technologies, while also building sustainable wealth and economic security for our employees. It's truly a win-win for everyone."

Watch the video to hear from Springfield Spring employees on the impact of this partnership.

